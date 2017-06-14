Londoners urged to 'use NHS wisely' as hospitals care for those injured in blaze

Five London hospitals have received patients affected by the blaze that engulfed a tower block in west London.

NHS England said no details were available at present on the condition of people taken to hospital.

The five hospitals are St Mary's, Chelsea and Westminster, Royal Free, St Thomas' and King's College Hospital.

A spokeswoman for NHS England London region said: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragic incident at the Grenfell tower block in Kensington.

"Our priority is to continue to work closely with the NHS and emergency services involved.

"We have tried-and-tested measures in place to manage this but we would also encourage Londoners to use NHS services wisely and seek advice from NHS 111 in the first instance."