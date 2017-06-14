Ministry of Defence role for Westminster attack hero Tobias Ellwood
Foreign Office minister Tobias Ellwood, who was honoured for his efforts to save Pc Keith Palmer after the Westminster terror attack, is to take up a post in the Ministry of Defence.
The Conservative MP for Bournemouth East went to the aid of Pc Palmer, who was fatally stabbed by Khalid Masood on March 22.
Mr Ellwood tweeted: "Delighted and honoured to be appointed as minister in the Ministry of Defence. Thanks for all the support I received during my 3 yrs at FCO."
His appointment was announced as Theresa May made a series of ministerial appointments as part of a limited reshuffle following the General Election.
Tory peer Lord Bridges of Headley, who was p arliamentary under secretary in the Department for Exiting the European Union, has left his post.
Among those ministers continuing in their roles is Tory MP Tracey Crouch ( Chatham and Aylesford) who was reappointed as p arliamentary under secretary of state for sport, tourism and heritage while apparently watching the England v France friendly in Paris, which was attended by the Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Ms Crouch tweeted: "Missed @HKane goal. Ironically was on phone being reappointed @DCMS Sport, Tourism & Heritage minister. Obviously delighted (about goal too)."
Other ministerial appointments are:
Department for Transport
:: (joint) Department for Communities and Local Government and the Northern Ireland Office
Lord Bourne of Aberystwyth
:: Cabinet Office
Caroline Nokes
:: Ministry of Defence
Rt Hon Tobias Ellwood
::Department of Health
Jackie Doyle-Price
Steve Brine
:: Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Richard Harrington
Northern Ireland Office
: : Department for Culture, Media and Sport
John Glen
Department for Work and Pensions
HM Treasury
Other ministers who have been confirmed as continuing following the election are:
Department for Health
Department for Education
Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Department for Media, Culture and Sport
Cabinet Office
Home Office
Department for Exiting the European Union
Ministry of Defence
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Ministry of Justice
Phillip Lee
: : Department for International Trade
Mark Garnier
Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Department for Transport
Department for Communities and Local Government
Department for Culture, Media and Sport
: : Office of the Leader of the House of Commons
Michael Ellis
The following have also been confirmed:
Captain of the Honourable Corps of Gentleman at Arms (Lords Chief Whip)
: : Captain of the Queen's Bodyguard of the Yeoman of the Guard (Deputy Chief Whip)
Earl of Courtown
Advocate General for Scotland
The following have left Government:
Lord Bridges of Headley MBE (Department for Exiting the European Union)
Lord Dunlop (Northern Ireland Office)