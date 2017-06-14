Ministry of Defence role for Westminster attack hero Tobias Ellwood

Foreign Office minister Tobias Ellwood, who was honoured for his efforts to save Pc Keith Palmer after the Westminster terror attack, is to take up a post in the Ministry of Defence.

The Conservative MP for Bournemouth East went to the aid of Pc Palmer, who was fatally stabbed by Khalid Masood on March 22.

Mr Ellwood tweeted: "Delighted and honoured to be appointed as minister in the Ministry of Defence. Thanks for all the support I received during my 3 yrs at FCO."

His appointment was announced as Theresa May made a series of ministerial appointments as part of a limited reshuffle following the General Election.

Tory peer Lord Bridges of Headley, who was p arliamentary under secretary in the Department for Exiting the European Union, has left his post.

Among those ministers continuing in their roles is Tory MP Tracey Crouch ( Chatham and Aylesford) who was reappointed as p arliamentary under secretary of state for sport, tourism and heritage while apparently watching the England v France friendly in Paris, which was attended by the Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Ms Crouch tweeted: "Missed @HKane goal. Ironically was on phone being reappointed @DCMS Sport, Tourism & Heritage minister. Obviously delighted (about goal too)."

Other ministerial appointments are:

Department for Transport

:: (joint) Department for Communities and Local Government and the Northern Ireland Office

Lord Bourne of Aberystwyth

:: Cabinet Office

Caroline Nokes

:: Ministry of Defence

Rt Hon Tobias Ellwood

::Department of Health

Jackie Doyle-Price

Steve Brine

:: Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Richard Harrington

Northern Ireland Office

: : Department for Culture, Media and Sport

John Glen

Department for Work and Pensions

HM Treasury

Other ministers who have been confirmed as continuing following the election are:

Department for Health

Department for Education

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Department for Media, Culture and Sport

Cabinet Office

Home Office

Department for Exiting the European Union

Ministry of Defence

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Ministry of Justice

Phillip Lee

: : Department for International Trade

Mark Garnier

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Department for Transport

Department for Communities and Local Government

Department for Culture, Media and Sport

: : Office of the Leader of the House of Commons

Michael Ellis

The following have also been confirmed:

Captain of the Honourable Corps of Gentleman at Arms (Lords Chief Whip)

: : Captain of the Queen's Bodyguard of the Yeoman of the Guard (Deputy Chief Whip)

Earl of Courtown

Advocate General for Scotland

The following have left Government:

Lord Bridges of Headley MBE (Department for Exiting the European Union)

Lord Dunlop (Northern Ireland Office)