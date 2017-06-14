Woman charged with man's tram murder could face trial in October

A woman charged with the murder of a man who was hit by a tram could face trial in October.

Charrissa Brown-Wellington, 31, is charged with the murder of Philip Carter, who died after being hit by a tram at Manchester's Victoria station.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to the station at about 7.50pm on Sunday after the 30-year-old was allegedly pushed from the platform into a moving tram.

Brown-Wellington appeared before Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday morning wearing a long-sleeved black top and with her long black hair in a ponytail.

About eight members of her family and friends sat in the public gallery for the brief hearing.

Judge David Stockdale, the Recorder of Manchester, set a date of October 30 for the trial, estimated to last between five and seven days.

Brown-Wellington, of Whitley Street in Chadderton, did not enter any pleas.

No application for bail was made and she was remanded in custody.