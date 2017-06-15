Alan Shearer to give evidence after saying he received 'negligent' money advice

Former England soccer star Alan Shearer is preparing to give evidence at a High Court trial after claiming was given "negligent" financial advice and launching a £9 million damages claim.

Shearer, 46, has sued financial adviser Kevin Neal and pension specialist Suffolk Life.

A judge began overseeing a hearing in London on Wednesday.

Mr Justice Leggatt is due to hear evidence from Shearer, now a Match of the Day pundit, on Thursday.

Shearer says Mr Neal was "careless" and "dishonest" and he says Suffolk Life breached fiduciary and regulatory duties.

But Mr Neal and Suffolk Life, which is based in Ipswich, Suffolk, dispute his allegations.

Mr Neal told Mr Justice Leggatt that Shearer's claims were "just driven by pure greed and ego".

Suffolk Life lawyers said Shearer faced "very serious obstacles".

Barrister Gerard McMeel, who is leading Shearer's legal team, told Mr Justice Leggatt that claims related to pension investments.

Lawyers say the trial will run into next week.

Shearer, who comes from Newcastle upon Tyne, stopped playing in the top flight more than a decade ago after a soccer career spanning 18 years.

He made more than 600 appearances in top level club football and won more than 60 England caps.