Health warning issued over shellfish after E.coli detected

Eating shellfish from parts of Argyll and Bute has been branded a risk to health after high levels of E.coli were found.

Raised levels of the bacteria were found in cockles during routine monitoring by the council's environmental health team.

An E.coli infection can cause bloody diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach cramps and fever.

Kilfinichan Bay, Castle Stalker, Kerrera West, Kerrera East, Loch Craignish, Dunstaffnage, Loch na Cille and Loch Riddon are all potentially affected areas.

Health officials warn eating shellfish such as cockles, mussels, oysters or razor fish from these places may pose a risk to human health.

Notices to warn the public and casual gatherers have been posted at various locations on the shore.