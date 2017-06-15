Queen at service marking 100th anniversary of primary school bombing

The Queen is to attend a service commemorating the 100th anniversary of the First World War bombing of a primary school in London's East End.

On June 13 1917, a daylight bomb from a German aircraft hit Upper North Street School in Poplar, killing 18 children, most of whom were aged between four and six.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will join relatives of the children who died and community faith leaders at nearby All Saints Church for the memorial service.

They will also visit the site of the school in Tower Hamlets, which was rebuilt and reopened in 1928, and is now called Mayflower Primary School.

The deaths led to one of the biggest funerals the East End had seen. Thousands of people lined the streets as the children were taken to their final resting place.

The Queen's grandfather King George V sent a personal note expressing his sorrow over the loss of "young innocent lives", which was read at the funeral of 15 of the children at All Saints Church.