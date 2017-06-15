Scientists create mutations in lab that could help unleash bird flu pandemic

Mutations that could help unleash a devastating bird flu pandemic have been created in the laboratory by scientists.

The aim was to provide an early warning of deadly new strains of the H7N9 virus that can spread between people.

Because of the extreme danger posed by such infectious agents, scientists did not alter the virus itself. Instead they conducted their experiments on a key protein that peppers the surface of the virus and binds to the cells it infects.

Subtle alterations to the protein's genetic programming produced strains that switched target from bird to human cells.

The mutant proteins latched onto cells taken from human trachea tissue, suggesting they could infiltrate human airways.

The findings, from a team led by Professor James Paulson of The Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, US, appear in the journal Public Library of Science Pathogens.

British virology expert Professor Wendy Barclay, from Imperial College London, said: " Predicting which influenza virus will cause the next human pandemic is both of scientific and public health interest.

"We can't afford to make vaccines against all of them, so knowing which ones to worry about would allow efforts and funds to be focused.

"H7N9 avian influenza virus is widespread in chickens in China and infects human exposed to live poultry but does not yet transmit from person to person.

"So the question now is, could the virus recapitulate this switch in nature?"

The mutations altered three key amino acids - protein building blocks - that form part of the structure of the haemagglutinin (HA) infectious protein.

Avian flu viruses coated with the changed haemagglutinin would be able to infect human cells in the same way as their human seasonal flu cousins.

A more positive result from the study was confirmation that such mutations made the protein less stable. Previous work on a different type of bird flu, H5N1, has shown that viruses with unstable surface proteins find it difficult to switch successfully from one host to another.

For H7N9 to become a serious threat to human populations it would need other changes besides those affecting the three amino acids, Prof Barclay said.

"The three mutations on their own are not enough, at least one or two more are likely to be required to stabilise the new H7 HA protein," she added.

"All of this suggests there might be quite a high barrier for H7N9 to adapt its HA protein to humans."

The H7N9 strain was unknown in humans until the first cases of people catching the virus from poultry were reported in China in March 2013.

So far there have been 1,552 confirmed cases of human infection including 596 deaths, according to latest figures from the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Most people infected develop severe and potentially fatal pneumonia. Some H7N9 sub-strains have already become resistant to antiviral drugs.