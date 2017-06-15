Supplements derived from gut bacteria could help people live longer, tests show

Supplements derived from gut bacteria could one day help people live longer healthier lives, scientists believe.

Researchers came to the conclusion after studying the effect of mutant Escherichia coli (E. coli) bugs on a pinhead-sized laboratory worm.

After screening thousands of the bacteria, the scientists identified 29 strains that when eaten significantly increased the worm's lifespan.

The worms, which normally live no more than two or three weeks, survived several days longer in some cases.

Twelve of the microbial mutants also protected the worms from tumour growth and the accumulation of amyloid-beta, a protein molecule found in the brain that is a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease.

While a long way from being human, the worm Caenorhabditis elegans shares essential characteristics of human biology, the scientists pointed out.

Dr Meng Wang, from Baylor College of Medicine in the US, said: "The scientific community is increasingly aware that our body's interactions with the millions of microbes in our bodies, the microbiome, can influence many of our functions, such as cognitive and metabolic activities and ageing.

"In this work we investigated whether the genetic composition of the microbiome might also be important for longevity."

In future it might be possible to design preparations of bacteria or their compounds that help slow down ageing in humans, said the scientists whose findings are reported in the journal Cell.

Tests showed that some of the bacterial mutants acted on known processes linked to ageing. Others encouraged longevity by over-producing a sugar molecule called colanic acid.

Feeding the worms purified colanic acid also caused them to live longer. It had a similar effect on fruit flies and mammalian cells grown in the laboratory.

The molecule influences mitochondria, tiny powerhouses in all cells - human as well as worm - that generate energy.

"Mitochondria seem to have evolved from bacteria that millions of years ago entered primitive cells," Dr Wang added.

"Our finding suggests that products from bacteria today can still chime in the communication between mitochondria in our cells.

"We think that this type of communication is very important and here we have provided the first evidence of this.

"Fully understanding microbe-mitochondria communication can help us understand at a deeper level the interactions between microbes and their hosts."