Test developed to check effectiveness of oesophageal cancer drug

A breakthrough in research into a type of cancer which is one of the hardest forms of the disease to treat has been made by scientists in Scotland.

After a decade of work, a test has been developed for a class of drugs that can extend and improve the quality of life for some oesophageal cancer patients.

Research led by Professor Russell Petty, of the University of Dundee School of Medicine, has helped reveal which patients will - and will not - benefit from the drug gefitinib, meaning clinicians can focus on best treatment plans for individuals.

Prof Petty said: "After starting the trial, we quickly observed very dramatic responses in some patients with improvement of their symptoms and, while not curative, the responses were durable, lasting many months, for example up to two years in some cases.

"These responses to gefitinib were transformative to patients in this situation, moving them from being severely ill, with rapidly deteriorating health and within a few months of the end of their life, to a much improved condition where we had control of their cancer's growth and symptoms and they could return to 'normal life' with their families."

A trial was launched in 2007 involving 450 patients in 50 hospitals across the UK looking at their responses to gefitinib.

Researchers saw dramatic improvements in some patients who lived well beyond their initial prognosis and had improved quality of life.

However, the vast majority of patients saw no benefit from the drug.

The research team, including scientists from the University of Dundee and University of Aberdeen, analysed biopsies of the patients' tumours to establish why some patients responded so well.

As a result they have now developed a diagnostic test - the EGFR FISH test - which identifies those who will benefit from taking the drug.

An estimated 455,000 people worldwide are diagnosed annually with oesophageal cancer.

That rate has risen over the last four decades and the disease has been notably resistant to treatment.

While significant advances in treatment for other cancers have led to improved survival rates - around 50% of patients with breast cancer and 60% of those with colon cancer now recover - the rate for oesophageal cancer is only around 15%.

Kate Cunningham, campaign director for oesophageal cancer charity OCHRE, said: With so few treatment options and such poor outcomes, oesophageal cancer remains one of the less survivable cancers and that is increasingly unacceptable.

"Prof Petty and his team have devoted years to this work which will improve the lives and treatment experiences of some patients, and that is very positive news.

"We need to see more support of work like this to ensure that people diagnosed with oesophageal cancer begin to enjoy the same range of treatment options and the same outcomes as those with other cancers where there is wider support and research is being better funded."