Girl badly hurt in Manchester bomb attack makes 'small yet steady progress'

A schoolgirl seriously injured in the Manchester bomb attack is making "small yet steady progress", her family have said.

Laura MacIntyre is now able to eat and drink without a feeding tube but has a long road of recovery ahead, her parents Michael and Nan MacIntyre said.

The 15-year-old, from the island of Barra in the Outer Hebrides, was seriously injured in the terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande concert on Monday May 22.

Her friend Eilidh MacLeod, 14, a fellow pupil at Castlebay Community School on Barra, was one of 22 people who died in the bombing at Manchester Arena.

Eilidh's funeral was held on the island on Monday June 5.

Laura's family posted an update about her progress on a community Facebook page.

In the post, titled " Update on Laura", they wrote: " Michael, Nan and family would like to thank everyone for their continued support for Laura. Laura is making small yet steady progress and every day sees some improvement in her condition. She is now managing to eat and drink which has enabled the removal of the feeding tube.

"She is being cared for exceptionally well by nursing and medical staff at Manchester's Children's Hospital.

"Laura has a long road ahead and we are extremely grateful for all the support."

The post has received more than 840 "likes", with dozens of people writing comments of support on the page.