Hundreds of Grenfell Tower protesters march on Whitehall

Hundreds of Grenfell Tower protesters have staged an impromptu march on Whitehall, angry with the response from the Government following Wednesday's disaster.

The group brought the heart of London to a standstill as they tried to march from the Home Office headquarters to Downing Street.

The crowd, shouting "May must go", "justice for Grenfell" and "blood on your hands", were met with a cordon of police officers as they marched up Horseguards Parade, coming to a stop outside the entrance to Downing Street.

Organisers estimated at least 1,400 were involved, with many waving placards.

Chris Imafidon, whose home overlooks Grenfell Tower, gave an emotional address to the crowd, holding a poster for one of the young children missing in one hand and a scorched piece of cladding in the other.

He said: "I'm not here because I support the Tories, Labour or Liberals.

"I'm here because this child ... on Tuesday went to bed and now nobody knows where this child is.

"I was in front of the block of flats that went up in flames and here (the cladding) is the evidence."