Kate joins schoolchildren at event teaching science through sailing

The Duchess of Cambridge will join youngsters at a marine-themed roadshow, learning about the challenges that were faced by Sir Ben Ainslie's British America's Cup challenge.

Kate, who is patron of marine charity the 1851 Trust, will take part in the organisation's roadshow at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre, alongside primary and secondary school pupils.

The roadshow uses the experiences of Sir Ben and his team of sailors to inspire pupils into STEM subjects - science, technology, engineering and maths - with practical applications of the challenges the sportsmen faced.

Sir Ben's efforts to win the coveted sailing trophy the America's Cup ended in a semi-final defeat to New Zealand.

Students from four schools in east London will take part in the roadshow at the centre on London's Isle of Dogs.

During her visit, the duchess will join a small group of young people taking part in an educational treasure hunt where they need to answer questions on science and technology, and the America's Cup.

Kate will also take part in an ocean plastics seabird activity, which highlights the damage caused by single use plastics and promotes sustainability.