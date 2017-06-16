Manchester Arena suicide bomber's inquest to be opened

An inquest into the death of the Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi is due to be opened.

The 22-year-old killed 22 people and left more than 200 injured when he detonated a device as people left an Ariana Grande concert on May 22.

Senior coroner for Manchester Nigel Meadows will open the hearing into Abedi's death at Manchester Town Hall at 10.30am.

It is expected to be adjourned pending the completion of the police investigation.

Inquests into the victims' deaths were opened last Friday and adjourned until November 24.

The court heard British-born Abedi, of Libyan descent, carried a rucksack packed with a "massive number" of small metal objects which "flew through the air at high velocity in all directions" when detonated.

Police arrested 22 people in connection with the bombing but all have been released without charge.

Abedi's brother Hashim and father Ramadan have been detained in Libya.

Hashim reportedly told Libyan counter-terror forces he knew his brother was planning something and that the 22-year-old was radicalised while living in the UK two years before his deadly attack.

Police believe Abedi assembled the device by himself but have said it is unclear whether he acted alone in obtaining materials for the bomb - which officers believed were stored in a white Nissan Micra found parked in Rusholme.