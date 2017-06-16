Policeman killed in Westminster attack receives bravery medal from Queen

The policeman killed after confronting the Westminster attacker outside Parliament and the heroic passer-by stabbed trying to protect MP Jo Cox have been awarded medals for their bravery.

Their recognition came as comedian Billy Connolly was given a knighthood and actress Julie Walters was made a dame in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours.

Oscar-winner Olivia de Havilland, who turns 101 next month, is the oldest woman to become a dame in this centenary year of the modern-day honours system.

Those honoured from the world of entertainment include chart-topper Ed Sheeran and comedian David Walliams, with the honours committee describing the list as the most diverse yet.

In a break with tradition, the Queen's Civilian Gallantry List has been released at the same time as the monarch's birthday honours.

Police Constable Keith Palmer, who was stabbed to death by attacker Khalid Masood in March on the forecourt of the Palace of Westminster, is posthumously awarded the George Medal for confronting an armed terrorist to protect others and Parliament.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said she and her colleagues were "immensely proud" of Pc Palmer's bravery.

Paying tribute, she said: "Keith acted that day with no thought for his own safety, intent simply on doing his job and protecting members of the public and Parliament. He paid the ultimate price for his selfless actions."

Briton Dominic Troulan, an ex-soldier who was working as a civilian in Kenya when terrorists attacked a shopping mall in 2013, is awarded the George Cross for saving lives during the massacre.

Bernard Kenny, who was stabbed in the abdomen as he tried to stop neo-Nazi Thomas Mair attacking Mrs Cox outside her constituency surgery in Yorkshire, receives the George Medal one year on from the murder.

Two West Yorkshire Police officers, Pc Craig Nicholls and Pc Jonathan Wright, who arrested Mair are awarded the Queen's Gallantry Medal.

The late politician's senior caseworker, Sandra Major, who witnessed the killing, receives an MBE for parliamentary services and service to the community in Batley and Spen.

She is among more than 1,000 people recognised in the separate Queen's Birthday Honours list, which is led by Dame Julie, Dame Olivia, and the renowned Glaswegian comic who said he is not sure if he will now become Sir William, rather than Billy.

The stand-up, affectionately known as the Big Yin and famed for his often irreverent routines, is knighted at the age of 74 in recognition of his services to entertainment and charity.

He said he was pleased to have achieved the honour, having come from an "ordinary" background, but wished his deceased sister and parents were around to see it.

He told the BBC: "I am a little embarrassed but deep within me, I'm very pleased to have it."

Joking about being called Lancelot, he added: "Sir Billy doesn't quite have the same ring."

Bafta award winner Dame Julie, 67, and Gone With The Wind starlet Dame Olivia are both honoured for their services to drama.

Dame Olivia said she is " extremely proud" of the news, adding: " To receive this honour as my 101st birthday approaches is the most gratifying of birthday presents."

Twenty years after he was knighted by the Queen, Sir Paul McCartney is upgraded with a Companion of Honour for services to music, alongside JK Rowling.

The author, who is also marking two decades since the publication of the first book in her best-selling Harry Potter series, is honoured for services to literature and philanthropy.

Sir Paul said: "I'm very happy about this huge honour and with the news coming on my birthday weekend and Father's Day it makes it colossal!"

Founder of Virago publishing house Carmen Callil and veteran actor June Whitfield are made dames for services to literature and services to drama and entertainment respectively.

Sheeran, 26, receives an MBE for services to music and charity, as does singer Emeli Sande, for services to music.

Judy Murray, mother of tennis champion Andy, is given an OBE for services to tennis, women in sport and charity, alongside Walliams, who is recognised for services to charity and the arts.

Former SAS soldier and best-selling author Andy McNab receives a CBE for services to literacy and charity, while broadcaster Natasha Kaplinsky is given an OBE for services to Holocaust commemoration.

Television presenter Gloria Hunniford, who lost her daughter Caron Keating to cancer, gets an OBE for services to cancer charities through breast screening services and cancer support.

Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire and Miranda actress Patricia Hodge both receive OBEs for services to drama.

Sporting stars honoured include Ireland rugby captain Rory Best, who receives an OBE for services to the sport, and Northern Ireland football captain Steven Davis, who is given an MBE for services to his sport.

Double Olympic champion and Army Major Heather Stanning gets an OBE for services to rowing, and former world champion John Conteh is honoured with an MBE for services to boxing.

Alongside well-known names, many people in the world of business, health and long-time campaigners are also honoured.

Sheila and Trevor Fairhurst, parents of 19-year-old Carly, whose then boyfriend was convicted of her manslaughter in 2006, are awarded MBEs for their services to people who have suffered domestic abuse.

Britain's last Dambuster, George "Johnny" Johnson, who was the subject of a petition supported by TV star Carol Vorderman calling for the retired squadron leader to be given a knighthood, receives an MBE.

Mr Johnson, 95, is given the honour for services to Second World War remembrance and the community in Bristol, while Jonathan Phipps, chairman of D-Day Revisited, is given the same honour for services to D-Day veterans.

Yorkshire-born founder of Iceland supermarket Malcolm Walker is knighted for services to retailing, entrepreneurship and charity, while brothers Brian and Alan Stannah, of family-run stairlift company Stannah Lifts, are given MBEs for services to British manufacturing.

Businessman Melvyn Morris, a self-made millionaire who is the non-executive chairman of King Digital Entertainment which developed popular mobile game Candy Crush, has been made a CBE for services to business and charitable services, while Marks & Spencer style director Belinda Earl becomes an OBE for services to retail.

There are knighthoods for Professor Hugh Godfray, of the University of Oxford, for services to scientific research and for scientific advice to Government, and former chief coroner of England and Wales Peter Thornton for services to the administration of justice and the coroner service.

Musician Chi-chi Nwanoku, who set up a foundation to help provide career opportunities for young black and minority ethnic classical musicians, is made an OBE while Nitin Palan, who co-founded the Diwali On Trafalgar Square annual event, is awarded an MBE for services to interfaith relations.

Fundraiser Doreen Golding, Pearly Queen of the Old Kent Road, is given a BEM for services to charity and the Pearly Kings and Queens Society.

Half of this year's honorees are women, while 10% are from black and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.

There is a total of 1,109 people on the Queen's Birthday Honours list, of whom 438 are awarded an MBE, 221 an OBE and 303 a BEM.