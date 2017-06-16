Son of ex-crime commissioner to be sentenced for killing woman with tractor

The son of a former police and crime commissioner (PCC) who killed a woman with his tractor is due to be sentenced.

Henry Bett, 28, son of Norfolk's former PCC Stephen Bett, was found guilty of causing the death of 43-year-old Rebecca Brown by dangerous driving following a retrial at Cambridge Crown Court this month.

He had been jailed for three-and-a-half years in 2015 but the conviction was quashed at London's Court of Appeal in September 2016 and a retrial was ordered.

The jury at this month's retrial found him guilty by a majority verdict of 10 to two.

Bett, of Hall Lane, Thornham, Norfolk, killed mother-of-four Mrs Brown when he drove his tractor head-on into her Fiat people carrier in Castle Acre, Norfolk, in December 2013.

Her teenage son was in the car with her at the time.

Adrian Foster, Chief Crown Prosecutor for Thames and Chiltern Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: "This was a very sad case, the consequences of which have had a terrible impact on many lives.

"The victim, 43-year-old Rebecca Brown, was a wife and mother, and her family and friends have been devastated by her death."

He said Bett was travelling in the middle of the road and failed to take sufficient steps to avoid a collision.

Bett is listed to be sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday.