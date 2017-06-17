Complicated identification process 'could take considerable time'

Dental records, fingerprints and DNA will be analysed to help identify some of the Grenfell Tower fire victims.

The process of identifying those killed when the 24-storey building went up in flames is likely to be filled with complications and take a considerable period of time.

The condition of the bodies - left inside the burning building for more than 24 hours before the blaze was extinguished - will also present added challenges as relatives wait for news on their loved ones.

Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said families would be informed as soon as formal identifications have been made - something that is only possible when identity can be proved beyond doubt.

Internationally recognised standards of identification, known as the Interpol Disaster Victim Identification Standards, are being used to identify the bodies.

Where possible, victims are identified by at least one of the primary identification methods: dental comparison, fingerprints and DNA.

Secondary identification features such as tattoos and scars are also taken into consideration.

Investigators may also use supporting information such as jewellery, clothing or property.

Fifty-eight people are missing and presumed dead, with 30 of them confirmed fatalities.

Sixteen bodies have been taken to the mortuary including one person who died in hospital - the others have been recovered from the building.

Family liaison officers are currently working with 52 families.