Eatery chain declares plastic slurpers the last straw
A food and drink chain is phasing out the use of plastic straws for environmental reasons.
All Bar One has launched a campaign called #StrawsSuck and is calling on other businesses to follow their lead.
The chain, which has more than 50 outlets in the UK, said it buys 4.7 million straws a year which take 500 years to decompose.
Bars will be serving drinks with eco-friendly straws instead, the company said.
The firm added: "We'll be phasing out plastic straws from our bars.
"This is because, as a brand, we are committed to making a positive impact on the environment, and are always reviewing ways in which we can improve.
"We know how incredibly harmful plastic straws are to animals and the environment."