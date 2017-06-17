Eight sought following bus stop stabbing near Heathrow

Up to eight people are being sought by police investigating the late-night stabbing of a young man at a bus stop at Heathrow Airport.

Police believe the 20-year-old victim was attacked by a large group of men and women at bus stop K on the Northern Perimeter Road just before midnight on Friday.

The victim, who has not been named, was taken to a west London hospital for treatment but his condition is not life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said.

No arrests have been made, and officers appealed for witnesses to call the investigating team at Heathrow Police on 07768 526 819.