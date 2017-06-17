Missing Jessica's family in plea over unsubstantiated stories

The family of Jessica Urbano, who is missing after the Grenfell Tower disaster, has urged the public not to spread unsubstantiated stories about the 12-year-old's whereabouts.

In a video posted online, a volunteer organising supplies for the victims announced to a group of helpers through a loudspeaker that Jessica had been found in hospital in a "smoke-induced coma", but her family said this is not the case.

Missing posters put up around west London bearing her picture have been scrawled with messages saying she is still alive.

Actor Noel Clarke took to Twitter to debunk the rumours, saying he was "speaking for Jessica's Family" in saying she had not yet been found.

"The family are distressed by this false hope," he wrote.

"They are still waiting for official news, no matter what the outcome."