Diane Abbott reappointed shadow home secretary

Diane Abbott has returned to her role on the Labour front bench after being removed from her position before the General Election due to ill health.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn confirmed Ms Abbott, one of his closest allies, had been reappointed as shadow home secretary after she was briefly replaced by former shadow Home Office minister Lyn Brown in the final days of the election campaign.

Ms Abbott revealed her type 2 diabetes was "out of control" during the campaign where she struggled in a series of broadcast interviews on police funding and security.

Mr Corbyn told ITV's Peston on Sunday: "Diane suffers from type 2 diabetes and suffered a great deal during the latter part of the election campaign.

"I had a chat with her during that period and we felt that it was right that she took a break from intensive campaigning at a national level.

"She is getting all the support necessary and she is the shadow home secretary."