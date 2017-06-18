facebook icon twitter icon
Palace tweets photos of royal fathers and sons to mark special day

Kensington Palace has marked Father's Day by tweeting pictures of the Prince of Wales with his two sons, and the Duke of Cambridge with Prince George.

The Duke of Cambridge with his son Prince George at a children's party for military families
One photo shows Charles posing with a young William and Prince Harry with their heads and hands resting on shepherds' crooks.

In the second picture William lovingly embraces George at a children's party for military families during the September 2016 royal tour of Canada.

The accompanying tweet reads: "Happy Father's Day. Wishing all the fathers out there a very happy day."