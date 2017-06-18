Tributes left to fathers caught up in Grenfell Tower tragedy

Father's Day cards have been left close to Grenfell Tower in memory of those caught up in the tragedy.

The heartbreaking tributes could be seen nestled in amongst the growing number of flowers, candles and messages placed near Latymer Community Church on Sunday.

One of the cards has "My amazing Dad" on the front, and inside it reads: "Love you lots, never forget you, RIP your son Lee."

Another reads "Dad, the man, the myth, the legend" on the front, with "This will never be forgotten. This will never be let go. We will stay strong because you was strong and never gave up. RIP dad, love Charlie, Alfie, Harry, Tony and Disson" on the inside.

After fire ravaged the 24-storey block in the early hours of Wednesday, Scotland Yard has said at least 58 people have died, or are missing and presumed dead.

Many others have been left homeless by the blaze, which virtually destroyed the tower.

As the community grieves for their lost neighbours, friends and family, the number of tributes left close to the tower has been growing in the days since the inferno.

Amongst the poignant cards left in memory of lost loved ones, some of the posters and messages also express anger and dismay.

In a bid to demand answers, one includes a list of names featuring individuals at Kensington and Chelsea Council, such as the chief executive and leader, which includes their salaries and time in post.