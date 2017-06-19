Overnight temperature hotter than daytime Istanbul with humid nights to continue

It was hotter in parts of the UK overnight than it was in Istanbul during the day, and temperatures are expected to continue to soar this week as the country basks in a heatwave.

The mercury hit 24C (75F) at midnight last night at London City Airport - hotter than Istanbul where day temperatures did not climb higher than 21C (70F) on Sunday.

The conditions will continue tonight as the mercury will again reach 24C across London.

MeteoGroup f orecaster Callum Stewart said : "The highest temperature recorded last night was 24C at London City Airport.

"Temperatures eventually dropped around 4am but they remained in the high teens and low 20s.

"We can expect more warm and humid nights this week as the very warm weather will remain until Friday."

During the day temperatures will be highest in London, with much of central and south-east England also enjoying high temperatures.

Mr Stewart added: "We will probably see the highest temperature in the west London area today, which will peak at 32C (89F). "

The weather expert warned that it is important to take precautions against the sun especially as the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, is this week.

He said high pressure to the south of Britain will continue to drag hot air up from the tropics over the coming days.

In response to the extreme hot weather, Simon Bottery, director of policy at Independent Age, the older people's charity said: "Older people can suffer adverse effects on their health during the hot weather and can be more vulnerable to heatstroke, heat exhaustion and dehydration.

"We would encourage the elderly to keep as cool and as hydrated as possible, and stay out of the extreme heat and sun. "

Unusual levels of UV are also being recorded in the UK at the moment, which has prompted warnings that people should take sensible precautions in the sun.