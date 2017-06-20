Adele pictured visiting Grenfell Tower firefighters for 'cup of tea and cuddle'

Singer Adele has visited firefighters for "a cup of tea and a cuddle" following the Grenfell Tower blaze.

The star, 29, who paid a low-key visit to the scene of the fire in west London shortly after it started, has been pictured at a fire station in Chelsea.

Rob Petty posted the photographs of the singer wearing a summer dress, smiling with the firefighters, on Facebook.

"Not everyday the wonderfully grounded and caring Adele pops into Chelsea Firestation for a cup of tea and a cuddle x", he wrote.

The visit came after Adele visited the scene of the tower block following the blaze.

Eyewitness Tom Maughan told the Press Association: "She was so nice. She was going around talking to people.

"She tried to keep it on the low but I shouted 'Adele!' and she said 'no, it's not me'. It was about 1am, she came with her husband.

"She didn't have any security with her, it was a bit surprising. She wasn't hiding her face."

Pictures of the Hello singer, who was born in Tottenham, north London, emerged on Twitter during her visit.

The social media images showed her dressed in black and looking emotional.

Simon Cowell is releasing a charity single to raise money for those affected by the disaster.

Scotland Yard has announced the death toll has risen to 79.

Station manager Ben King said the singer arrived, unannounced, with cake for the firefighters, who she joined in a minute's silence.

"She just turned up at the station and knocked on the window and said she has some cakes for us," he said.

"So we opened the door to her and then she took her sunglasses off and said: 'Hi, I'm Adele'.

"Everyone was so shocked.

"She came in, came up to the mess and had a cup of tea with the watch and then she joined us for the minute's silence.

"We have had so much support from the local community and we cannot thank everyone enough."