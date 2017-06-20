Dementia research pledge must not be forgotten, charity tells Government

Dementia research must not slip from the political agenda, a leading charity has warned.

The focus on dementia research must not diminish a s attention is drawn to negotiating Britain's exit from the European Union, Alzheimer's Research UK said.

The dementia research charity has called on the Government to renew commitments to fund research into the condition.

Dr Matthew Norton, director of policy and strategy at Alzheimer's Research UK, said: "The Conservatives' manifesto ahead of the election included a commitment to invest in dementia research, and the new Government must make good on this promise.

"We've seen the start of real political action against dementia in recent years, but dementia research is still playing catch-up compared to other serious conditions and we cannot afford to lose momentum now.

"It's clear that preparations for our exit from the EU will dominate this parliament, but it's absolutely vital that dementia should not slip from the agenda as a result.

"Already 850,000 people in the UK are living with dementia, and with this number set to increase, research offers our best hope for tackling this devastating condition.

"We recognise that there will be many issues on the agenda for the new government, but research has to remain a priority if we are serious about reducing dementia's impact, both on those affected by the condition and on the UK economy.

"The Government must confirm its commitment to investing in dementia research, and set out its detailed plans for a long-term strategy to defeat the condition."