Mental health assessment for man charged over Palace of Westminster incident

A man allegedly found with a knife outside the Palace of Westminster will be transferred to hospital for a further assessment of his mental health, a court heard.

Eniola Mustafa Aminu, 27, was arrested outside the Carriage Gates entrance to the Houses of Parliament on Friday June 16.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with possession of an offensive weapon and assault on a constable in the execution of his duty.

The Metropolitan Police said Aminu had undergone a "mental health assessment", before a hearing at the same court on Tuesday, where he appeared in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit.

His solicitor, Ilse Gifford, said her client was not fit to enter a plea and Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot adjourned the case until July 18.

The district judge added: "I have had a report and I am going to remand you in custody for 28 days.

"You are going to go to the healthcare wing in the prison, then you are going to be transferred to a hospital to be assessed there and treated, as I understand."