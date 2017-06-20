Queen to leave crown and robes behind at scaled-back State Opening of Parliament

The usual pomp and pageantry of the State Opening of Parliament will be watered down this year as the Queen formally opens the new session.

The 91-year-old monarch will deliver her speech on what is usually the most colourful event of the Parliamentary calendar wearing a day dress and hat, rather than the Imperial state crown and ceremonial robes.

As this year's ceremony will take place four days after the Trooping the Colour, it was deemed infeasible for the military and the Royal Mews to stage two major events in such a short period.

It means the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will travel to and from the Palace of Westminster by car.

With the loss of the procession and the carriage used to take the Regalia - the Imperial state crown, the Cap of Maintenance and Great Sword of State - to the Palace of Westminster, it is understood the decision was taken to scale back other ceremonial elements, such as the Queen's attire.

The Queen's procession to the Chamber of the House of Lords, where she takes the throne and delivers her speech, will also be reduced, with no heralds present.

The Great Sword of State and the Cap of Maintenance, symbols of the Sovereign's power and authority, will still be carried before the monarch, but will be joined by the Imperial state crown.

Yet other traditions will prevail inside the Houses of Parliament.

Black Rod, the House of Lords official, will summon the House of Commons to the Lords after the Queen has taken her seat in the chamber.

But as he approaches the Commons, the door of the Chamber will be slammed in his face to demonstrate the supremacy of the Lower House over the Lords.

He knocks three times with his Black Rod, from which he derives his name, and is finally admitted.

The Serjeant-at-Arms, carrying the Mace, leads the procession to the Lords followed by the Commons Speaker and Black Rod.

The Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and MPs follow them, and when they reach the Lords chamber, they stand at the opposite end to the throne, known as the Bar.

The Queen's Speech is delivered to the throne by the Lord Chancellor in a special silk bag.

Although the Queen reads the Speech, the content is entirely drawn up by the Government and approved by the cabinet.

The final words, ''other measures will be laid before you'', give the Government flexibility to introduce other legislation as necessary.

When the Queen leaves, the Royal Standard is taken down and the Union Flag hoisted.

In the afternoon, Parliament goes back to work, with each house meeting separately to begin debating the content of the speech.