Simon Cowell's Grenfell Tower charity single to be released on Wednesday

Simon Cowell's charity single, raising funds for those affected by the catastrophic Grenfell Tower fire, will be officially released on Wednesday morning.

His recording of Simon and Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water features the likes of Rita Ora, Robbie Williams, Liam Payne and Jessie J.

The music mogul kicked off the process days after last week's fire, which killed at least 79 people.

Stars came together to take part in a weekend of recording at West London's Sarm Studios, half a mile away from Grenfell.

Marking a week since the fire, the track will be played across BBC radio stations from 8am and on ITV before Coronation Street.

All proceeds will go to Artists for Grenfell and will be distributed via The London Community Foundation.

Other artists who have lent their names, and their voices, to the song include Bastille, Brian May, Ella Eyre, James Blunt, Louis Tomlinson, Nile Rodgers, X Factor winner Matt Terry and recent Britain's Got Talent winner Tokio Myers.

Sharing the news via his official Twitter page, Cowell urged the nation to buy the single and make further donations via artistsforgrenfell.com.

He wrote: "Thank you to everyone for their help and support in making this happen."