Some London hospitals mulling 'difficult choices' to plug cash gap, reports say

Extending waiting time lists, rationing treatment and consolidating services are being considered in one of the busiest health regions of the country, reports suggest.

A leaked document suggests that fewer patients in some parts of north-central London will be referred to hospital and doctors may have less money to spend on drugs, the Guardian reported.

Earlier this month it emerged that parts of the NHS in England are considering a range of cuts in a bid to meet financial targets.

The Health Service Journal (HSJ) summarised a series of measures which are being discussed by officials from NHS England and NHS Improvement and health managers in 14 areas of the country with the highest overspends.

Some of the proposals under discussion in a number of the areas include: closing or downgrading wards and services, extending waiting times, restricting NHS funding for some treatments and limiting the number of operations carried out by non-NHS providers, the HSJ reported.

The proposals are being discussed under the capped expenditure process - which was introduced this year to cap NHS spending in some areas so they meet so-called "control total" budgets in 2017/18.

The HSJ reported that NHS leaders from areas involved have been told to "think the unthinkable".

Now a leaked document, seen by the Guardian, concerning the proposals in north-central London, outlines the potential "difficult choices" some hospitals and services in Camden, Islington, Haringey, Barnet and Enfield may be forced to make to plug a £183.1 million gap in their finances.

The newspaper said that the 31-page document details potential changes to services including: extending referral to treatment times, possibly rationing access to care for "procedures of low clinical effectiveness" , "potential service consolidation" and a reduction in spend towards the Better Care Fund - a programme which seeks to join up health and care services.

Other options being explored include a cut to the financial support given to patients with serious, long-term medical conditions under the Continuing Healthcare scheme and potential job losses at trusts through a planned "reduction in admin costs", the newspaper reported.

But the document stresses that no final decisions have yet been made and that any options would be subject to a "quality impact assessment".

Saffron Cordery, director of policy and strategy at NHS Providers, told the newspaper: "Some of the proposals could challenge fundamental expectations shared by NHS staff and the public about what the health service is there to provide.

"We cannot do that without a full and proper debate."

The 14 areas of the country under the capped expenditure process are: Bristol, South Gloucestershire and North Somerset; Cambridgeshire and Peterborough; Cheshire (Eastern, Vale Royal and South); Cornwall; Devon; Morecambe Bay; Northumbria; North Central London; North Lincolnshire; North West London; South East London; Staffordshire; Surrey and Sussex and Vale of York and Scarborough and Ryedale.