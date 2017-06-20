Tories urged to stress their policies' benefits and not ease off on austerity

The Conservatives should not ease off on austerity to deal with Labour's burgeoning popularity among younger voters but create an Office of Intergenerational Responsibility and emphasise the benefits of existing policies, a free market think tank has said.

The Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) criticised Tory welfare reform since 2010 as "unbalanced" and leading to an "extraordinary situation" whereby the typical pensioner earns more after housing costs than a typical working age household.

Along with the result of the general election, which was disastrous for the Tories who lost their majority, this has bolstered the case for a new Government body to analyse the intergenerational impact of different policies.

This Office of Intergenerational Responsibility would produce impact assessments and look at all tax reliefs and exemptions in an effort to see where savings can be made to free up funds to address the gap between the young and old.

Examples offered by the CPS include the abolition of national insurance contribution relief on employers, which would save £8 billion, and a flat rate of income tax relief on pensions to save more than £10 billion.

The think tank's report comes after an Ipsos Mori poll showed that age divided the nation at the general election more than in any other vote since the 1970s, with Labour's vote share swelled by the under-44s and a swing to the Tories among over-55s.

The CPS suggested the Tories could have done a better job of attacking Labour's plans to abolish university tuition fees, arguing that it asks taxpayers to subsidise more well-off students.

Theresa May's party could have also explained that Labour's plans to borrow more could have saddled future generations with more debt, the think tank said.

But it also called for a radical solution on housing with younger people struggling to get on to the property ladder, including a possible loosening of greenbelt protection and the construction of more garden cities.

"The Conservatives have managed to attract a very strong vote showing with the over-50s," the CPS said.

"There is no reason to suppose that by offering the young a better deal means attacking these voters.

"It is now time for the Conservatives to make an attempt to explain policies that are aimed at all the generations, which promote socially fair outcomes and economic self-sufficiency."