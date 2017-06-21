Hospital workers vote for strikes in pay row

Cleaners, porters and security staff at several hospitals are to stage a series of strikes in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Unite union employed by private contractor Serco, working at Barts Health NHS Trust in London, voted by 99% in favour of industrial action.

Workers are now planning a three-day strike from July 4, followed by a seven-day stoppage starting on July 11 and then a 14-day strike from July 25.

Further action will also be planned for August and September.

Unite regional officer Gloria Sindall said: "Low-paid cleaners, porters and security staff have voted for strike action by a massive majority because they have seen their real living standards drop year on year.

"Workers are now demanding a 30p-per-hour wage increase. Serco made over £80 million in profit last year but managers are refusing to share these earnings fairly and protect the living standards of the workers."

Unite members were balloted across Whipps Cross University Hospital, Royal London Hospital, St Bartholomew's Hospital and Mile End Hospital.