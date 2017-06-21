NHS crisis ignored in Queen's Speech, say top doctors

The Government's legislative agenda has not acknowledged the crisis in the NHS, leading doctors have said.

The British Medical Association (BMA) accused ministers of "ducking the big issues".

The Queen's Speech detailed plans to reform mental health legislation and a Draft Patient Safety Bill, to "instil greater public confidence in the provision of healthcare services in England".

Reacting to the speech, Dr Mark Porter, chairman of council at the BMA, said: "There is a crisis unfolding in our NHS and there was simply no acknowledgement of this today.

"Services are at breaking point, yet the Government has chosen to stick its head in the sand, ducking the big issues undermining the delivery of care.

"Doctors prioritise patient safety, but the Government's choice to provide less funding than the health service needs is compromising safe staffing levels.

"Many hospital departments and GP surgeries have numerous unfilled vacancies.

"Junior doctors try to cope with rota gaps on a daily basis. This creates a vicious circle, adding to existing pressures on doctors, further increasing the risk of burnout and making whole areas of medicine less attractive to doctors in training.

"A government that is serious about strengthening patient safety would listen, recognise the desperate need to attract more doctors in key areas and act.

"It must also end the public sector pay cap by which NHS staff pay is cut every year.

"Mental health services too are in desperate need of investment. There are promises of more money but not enough action."

Janet Davies, chief executive and general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, added: "Theresa May had an opportunity to show that she had listened to public concern over the future of the NHS.

"By scarcely mentioning its patients and workforce today, the Government made clear that nothing will change.

"Nursing staff and others across the NHS hoped to hear a new tone. Theresa May's below-inflation cap on their pay does nothing to help fill the 40,000 vacant nurse jobs in England. It should have been scrapped today."

Rachel Power, chief executive designate of the Patients Association, said: "This Queen's Speech appears to show a government in denial about the major risks facing patients, their families and carers.

"While the media is awash with reports of plans to withdraw services and treatments to cope with funding shortfalls, there is no commitment by the Government to address the funding crisis."

The Patients Association welcomed the draft Patient Safety Bill which will establish the Health Service Safety Investigation Body into law "to conduct independent and impartial investigations into patient safety risks" in England.

But it raised concerns that the Bill may not be introduced in time, leaving the body operating without powers.

Meanwhile, Saffron Cordery, director of policy and strategy at NHS Providers, said: "We welcome the bill to establish a fully independent Health Service Safety Investigation Body.

"The bill will give NHS staff more confidence to speak freely about why they think a patient harm has occurred, without fear of repercussions by regulators or employers.

"It is positive that the Government has listened to the views of safety experts who strongly supported this step.

"Independently, the HSIB will be able to help the NHS learn from mistakes, build a stronger culture of learning and improvement, and have the authority to call out the system where it is acting as a barrier to change."