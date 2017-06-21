Three trapped by collapsed crane in Crewe

Three people are trapped after a crane collapsed in Crewe, say police.

A spokeswoman for Cheshire Police said: "Police are currently dealing with an incident in Dunwoody Way in Crewe.

"A crane has collapsed, trapping three people underneath. Emergency services are working at the scene."

Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service said its crews had released one casualty, a man believed to be the crane driver, who is being taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Two fire engines and the service's major incident unit are assisting police and paramedics at the scene.

The fire service was alerted to the incident shortly after 4.30pm on Wednesday.

In a further statement, Cheshire Police said: "At 4.30pm on Wednesday, police were called to a newbuild site near Morrisons in Dunwoody Way in Crewe following reports of a collapsed crane.

"The crane collapsed trapping three people underneath.

"Emergency services are working at the scene.

"One man has been airlifted to hospital with unconfirmed injuries.

"Dunwoody Way is closed at its junction of West Street near to Morrisons.

"The Health and Safety Executive have been informed."