Communication breakdown for Milibands as Ed cuts off David due to bad line

Ed and David Miliband have suffered a communication breakdown as the former Labour leader interviewed his older brother on the radio.

The pair were discussing the plight of refugees and their own family's history of fleeing war and persecution when the phone line to David momentarily dropped out, and then became crackled and difficult to hear.

Ed has been filling in as a Radio 2 DJ this week on Jeremy Vine's lunchtime programme.

The Labour MP , who has admitted to enduring a difficult relationship with David after beating him to the Labour leadership in 2010, was forced to cut his older brother off, saying: "Okay Dave, I think we're going to have to stop there partly because the line is going.

" But I really want to thank you very much for joining us, I'll see you very soon."

Mr Miliband then played OMD's anti-war anthem Enola Gay, named after the US warplane which dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima in Japan during the Second World War.