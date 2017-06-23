Heart disease genes may also help human reproduction, scientists believe

Genes linked to heart disease may have been preserved in the human population because they assist reproduction, research suggests.

Natural selection tends to weed out "bad" genes that reduce survival. Yet genetic variants that increase the risk of heart disease appear to have been present in human DNA at least as far back as the ancient Egyptians.

Now scientists have discovered a surprising possible explanation. The same genetic defects that fur up arteries and lead to heart attacks may also improve fertility.

The team studied 56 regions of DNA in 12 worldwide populations from Africa, Europe and Asia looking for selective changes associated with coronary heart disease (CAD).

Dr Michael Inouye, one of the researchers from the University of Melbourne, Australia, said: "We found CAD genes are also important for reproduction and that these genes are involved in important functions in male and female fertility being expressed in the testes, ovaries and endometrium (womb), for example."

Evolution seemed to be involved in a trade-off between fertility and diseased arteries, said the researchers whose findings are reported in the journal Public Library of Science Genetics.

Heart disease normally only made an appearance at around 40 - 50 years of age, once people were past their reproductive peak. This meant the genes did not affect survival during the all-important reproductive phase of life, tipping the balance in favour of keeping them.

Lead scientist Dr Sean Byars said: "CAD is often thought of as modern disease, but actually atherosclerosis, or thickening of the artery walls, has been detected in Egyptian mummies, so we suspect it has been in our genes for thousands of years."

He added: "T his doesn't necessarily mean that women with many children are more likely to develop heart disease, it may simply mean that the disease is a by-product of humans being able to reproduce well."

Heart disease affects around 110 million people around the world and causes 8.9 million deaths each year.