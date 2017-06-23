Police say 'full facts' must be established over death of man after traffic stop

Police officers understand the need for "answers", a senior officer has said, as a family grieves for a man who died after a traffic stop.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has launched an investigation into Edir Frederico Da Costa's death, six days after he was stopped in a car by Metropolitan Police officers in Woodcocks, Beckton in Newham at about 10pm on Thursday June 15.

According to the family's lawyer, Sarah Kellas, Mr Da Costa's relatives are "very concerned about the circumstances in which he died".

Newham Borough Commander Chief Superintendent Ian Larnder said: "All police officers are fully aware that they will be asked to account for their actions, officers are not exempt from the law and we would not wish to be.

"I know that Edir's family, friends and the wider community want answers, but it is important that the investigation is allowed to take place to establish the full facts of what happened before any conclusions are made."

The IPCC said a preliminary post mortem, c onducted on Thursday, indicated there were no spinal injuries caused by police.

The IPCC statement said on Twitter on Friday: "Today we have contacted Mr Da Costa's family to share with them the findings from the pathologist and we are now able to correct some misinformation that is being widely shared on social media.

"The preliminary post mortem found that Mr Da Costa did not suffer a broken neck, or any other spinal injury during his interaction with the police."

The IPCC has warned "false information, could have dangerous consequences" for the findings of the case.

The police watchdog is still appealing for witnesses to come forward by emailing woodcocksroad@ipcc.gsi.gov.uk or calling 0800 096 9073.