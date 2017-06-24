Glastonbury crowds set to give Jeremy Corbyn rock star welcome

Jeremy Corbyn is due to receive a rock star welcome during his visit to Glastonbury Festival - where crowds and performers have already been chanting his name.

The Labour leader will appear on the Pyramid Stage to introduce US hip hop duo Run The Jewels before giving a talk at the Left Field stage.

He joins deputy leader Tom Watson as well as Yvette Cooper and Ed Balls, who have already been seen on the 900-acre site in Pilton, Somerset.

Chants of "Corbyn, Corbyn" began as the festival gates opened at Worthy Farm at 7am on Wednesday and have continued ever since.

Festival-goers have been shouting the Islington North MP's name, as well as "Oh, Jeremy Corbyn" to the tune of the White Stripes' Seven Nation Army, at stages, bars and camp sites.

There are flags bearing Mr Corbyn's name, T-shirts featuring his face and even a sand sculpture depicting him dressed in fox hunting garb, riding a fox through fields of wheat towards Prime Minister Theresa May.

Thousands are due to watch him address the audience at Run The Jewels, while others cram into the Left Field tent for his talk at 4.30pm.

During Friday's headline slot, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke recited Mrs May's "strong and stable" election slogan, with crowds chanting "Oh, Jeremy Corbyn".

The singer later muttered: "See you later, Theresa. Shut the door on the way out."

Leeds indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs tweeted: "We'll be showing @jeremycorbyn's chat on our screens just before we play the Other Stage @glastofest on Saturday. Don't miss out. #JCandKCs".

And in an interview with the Glastonbury Free Press, festival founder Michael Eavis said he was "thrilled" with Labour's result at the General Election.

"Millions of young people - Glastonbury people - voted for him," Mr Eavis told the festival's on-site newspaper.

"I think he has a fundamental sense of justice, of real political change, of being anti-war and anti-nuclear. That's what we've spent our lives campaigning for too."

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell will be part of a panel discussing whether democracy is broken at the Left Field at 12pm on Sunday.