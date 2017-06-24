Murder probe after man dies in street stabbing

Detectives have launched a murder inquiry after a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a stabbing.

West Midlands Police said ambulance service colleagues were called to the High Street in Aldridge, near Walsall, just before midnight on Friday.

A cordon is in place in the High Street and part of Aldridge Croft while forensic experts examine the scene and officers are trawling CCTV of the surrounding area to establish what happened.

Detective Inspector Jim Munro said: "At present there is no clear motive for this attack and I would ask anyone who witnessed or has any information about what happened to come forward as a matter of urgency.

"A young man has lost his life in brutal circumstances and someone will have knowledge of who has done this."