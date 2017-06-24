Youth arrested over threats to LGBT Pride event

A teenager has been arrested after threats were reportedly made to people attending an LGBT event.

Cumbria Police initially warned people to consider staying at home after they received intelligence that a man was planning to attack those attending the LGBT Pride event at the New Empire in Dalton Road in Barrow-in-Furness on Friday night.

Armed police were sent to the area as a precaution.

A force spokesman said a 19-year-old man from Barrow had been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and was in police custody.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Speaking on Friday night, Superintendent Mark Pannone said: "I would like to thank everyone for their assistance and vigilance tonight. Cumbria Police's priority is always to keep people safe.

"There is now no threat to anyone or any specific group in the south Cumbria area."