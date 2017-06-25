Press Association Scotland main schedule for Sunday June 25.

SCOTLAND Police: Police Scotland has pledged to ensure its buildings are ''fit for purpose'' as concerns were raised that the force could be facing a maintenance bill amounting to more than £260 million over the next decade.

POLITICS Brexit Scotland: The SNP's new Westminster leader has blasted the ''shambolic, rudderless'' Conservative government as he pressed the Prime Minister to involve devolved administrations from different parts of the UK in Brexit negotiations.

SCOTLAND Education: More than half of youngsters who left school in 2015/16 did not have a key maths qualification.

US Mnuchin: Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were among the guests as treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin married Scottish actress Louise Linton.

SCOTLAND Eczema: Exposure to sunlight releases a compound from the skin that can alleviate symptoms of eczema, research has found.

ARTS Bloom: A civic square in Scotland's capital will be transformed using projected animations to mark the start of the 70th Edinburgh International Festival.

0920 EDINBURGH: Race for Life Edinburgh. At 9.20am, Dr Evropi Theodoratou, a scientist who has been awarded more than £1.5m to support her research into bowel cancer, will be available for photos and interview. At 11.20am, cancer survivor Kayla Doohan will be available for photos and interview. At noon, Ms Doohan will start the 5k race. At 1pm, the first Race For Life Family 5k, involving men for the first time, will get under way. Race for Life stage, Holyrood Park, Queen's Drive. Victoria Steven 07818 421 467 or Linda Summerhayes 07824 600 540.

1100 EDINBURGH: Heart of Midlothian Football Club will host an auction with a host of unique memorabilia from Tynecastle's old Main Stand up for grabs. Gorgie Suite, via Tynecastle Terrace. Phil Turnbull 0131 200 7209 Phil@homplc.co.uk.

1600 EDINBURGH: MG Alba, one of the partners behind BBC Alba, is to launch its 2017 annual report. MG Alba chairman Maggie Cunningham, chief executive Donald Campbell and Chris Young of Young Films will be in attendance and available for interview. Confirm attendance in advance. Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa, 1 Festival Square, EH3 9SR. Gary McQueen 0141 220 6040/gary@mediahouse.co.uk