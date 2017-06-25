Stormzy marks Grenfell Tower tragedy during Glastonbury set

Grime sensation Stormzy has called for the Government to be "held accountable" as he paid tribute at Glastonbury to the victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The London star called for the authorities involved "to tell the truth" over the tragedy that left 79 people dead or missing presumed dead and hundreds displaced.

Stormzy, real name Michael Omari, paused to remember those caught up in the fire that destroyed the west London tower block on June 14, during his set on The Other Stage.

Unzipping his tracksuit to reveal a T-shirt emblazoned with a heart-shaped logo reading "Grenfell", he told the crowd: "We are urging the authorities to tell the truth, first and foremost, to do something, first and foremost, and we are urging the Government to be held accountable."

The performer, along with a host of stars including Robbie Williams and Liam Payne, recorded a charity version of Simon & Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water to raise funds for those affected by the disaster.

Stormzy's verse, which opens the chart-topper organised by Simon Cowell, includes the lyrics: "I refuse to neglect you/That's for every last soul up in Grenfell/Even though I've never met you."

Performing before him on Saturday, Liam Gallagher also dedicated Oasis hit Don't Look Back In Anger to the London victims, while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn mentioned the incident during his Pyramid Stage speech.