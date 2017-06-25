Teenager cut and bruised when beaten by gang with bar

A man has been beaten with a metal bar by an armed gang, police have said.

The victim, aged 19, was set upon by three men as he walked in the Creggan area of Derry city at about 4am.

The PSNI said he suffered cuts and bruises to his face and body.

At least one of the three man gang was believed to be carrying a firearm which was not used in the attack between Glenowen Park and Forrest Park, police said.

Detectives at Strand Road have appealed for witnesses.