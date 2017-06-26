'Dancing eyes' treated with implanted magnets in test on patient

Implanted magnets have been used to treat "dancing eyes", a condition that causes involuntary flickering eye movements.

Attraction between two magnets placed behind each eye stopped the wayward motion while still allowing normal control of eye position.

The novel approach was successfully tested on a patient who developed the condition, known as nystagmus, in his late 40s as a result of Hodgkin's lymphoma.

One magnet was attached to the bottom of the eye socket and the other to one of the muscles that control eye movement.

Lead researcher Dr Parashkev Nachev, from University College London Institute of Neurology, said: "Our study opens a new field of using magnetic implants to optimise the movement of body parts."

Nystagmus affects around one in 400 people and often leads to the perception of constant movement in the visual field, which can be both disabling and psychologically upsetting.

It had a major impact on the life of the patient who underwent the new procedure, including loss of employment.

"Nystagmus has numerous causes with different origins in the central nervous system, which poses a challenge for developing a pharmaceutical treatment, so we chose to focus on the eye muscles themselves," said Dr Nachev.

"Until now, mechanical approaches have been elusive because of the need to stop the involuntary eye movements without preventing the natural, intentional movements of shifting gaze."

The titanium-encased magnets had just enough strength to prevent the eyes from "dancing" but were too weak to get in the way of normal eye movement, said the researchers.

Four years after the surgery, performed at Moorfield Eye Hospital in London, the patient is back at work and again able to enjoy activities such as reading and watching television.

Study co-author Professor Christopher Kennard, from Oxford University, said: "While the exact neural mechanisms causing nystagmus are still not fully understood, we have shown that it can still be corrected with a prosthesis, without needing to address the neural cause.

"What matters here is the movement of the eye, not how it is generated."

The research is reported in the journal Ophthalmology.