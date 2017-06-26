Six police injured in clashes after protest over black man's death

Six police officers have been injured, with four taken to hospital, following a protest in London over the death of a man after a traffic stop.

One male police sergeant suffered facial injuries and a female constable sustained head injuries as demonstrators threw "a number of objects" toward officers at the scene in Stratford, east London, Scotland Yard said.

Four people have been arrested for offences including disorder, arson and criminal damage in connection with the demonstration.

Earlier crowds joined a march demanding justice for Edir Frederico Da Costa, 25, who died six days after he was stopped in a car by Metropolitan Police officers in Newham, east London.