Patient died waiting for ambulance after computer systems failed

A patient died while waiting for an ambulance on New Year's Day after a technical glitch meant calls had to be logged by hand.

A review into the fallout from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) computer outage found the patient, who has not been named, had to wait 48 minutes for a vehicle.

The investigation's conclusions, published on Tuesday, said the patient "potentially had their treatment delayed as a result of the high volume of calls and the manual dispatch system that was in place".

Any direct link between the delay and the death has not yet been determined, the review found.

The report said: "However, it would be inappropriate to comment on the impact this delay had on their condition and treatment ahead of a pending inquest by the coroner. No other significant impact on patients has been identified."

An ambulance could not be sent immediately when the initial call about the patient was taken, the report found, and by the time one was dispatched when it was clear the person's condition had worsened, the patient had died.

The outage, which saw calls logged on paper and passed to ambulance crews over the radio, came on the service's busiest night of the year. LAS said it received 2,810 calls in the early hours of January 1 this year and it was around five hours before the computer system was fully back up and running.

The outage, caused by a historic upgrade which overloaded and gradually slowed the system down to the point where it no longer worked, prompted a major incident to be declared.

The glitch exposed "significant shortcoming" in computer processes and governance, but steps have been taken to ensure the same outage cannot happen again, LAS chief executive Garrett Emmerson said.

He said: "This review exposed some significant shortcomings in our IT processes and governance, which we have taken action to address. However, it also found that the computer system that we use to respond to 999 calls is fit for purpose.

"The system fault that occurred on New Year's Day has been fixed and cannot now happen again. However, I would like to apologise to patients who had to wait longer than they otherwise would have for medical help on that morning, and pay tribute to our staff who responded incredibly well, ensuring patients continued to receive care during our busiest time of the year."

The service has been praised for making improvements while faced with a series of recent major incidents including terror attacks and the Grenfell Tower fire.

Steve Russell, NHS Improvement's executive regional managing director for London, said: "The Service and its staff have made significant headway in addressing the recommendations stemming from the comprehensive investigations into the failure.

"The fact it has made such progress against the challenging backdrop of responding to four major incidents in the past three months is a sign of the team's commitment to keeping the capital safe and healthy.

"We will continue to oversee and support their continuous improvement."