Aspirin dose can slash pre-eclampsia risk

Taking a low-dose aspirin before bed can reduce the risk of the potentially fatal condition pre-eclampsia, a study has found.

Doctors have discovered that administering 150mg of aspirin led to a 62% reduction in the rate of pre-term pre-eclampsia, resulting in a delivery before 37 weeks.

The study found an 82% reduction in the rate of early pre-eclampsia, resulting in a delivery before 34 weeks.

The trial of 1,776 women at high risk for pre-term pre-eclampsia found a lower incidence of developing the disease in women taking aspirin than those taking a placebo.

The pregnant women were given a dose of 150mg per day from between 11 to 14 weeks of pregnancy up until 36 weeks.

The results have prompted calls for low-dose aspirin to be routinely prescribed to women at risk of the disease.

Professor Kypros Nicolaides of King's College London, said: "This extensive study is definitive proof that women can take simple measures in the first trimester of pregnancy to significantly reduce their chances of developing pre-term pre-eclampsia."

Prof David Wright from the University of Exeter added: "Over the last 10 years, we have developed new methods for assessing the risk of pre-eclampsia.

"The results show that aspirin can prevent pre-eclampsia in high risk pregnancies.

"I hope that they will alter clinical practice and improve pregnancy outcomes for mothers and their babies."

The study is the latest in a series of trials which have demonstrated the positive impact of taking low-dose aspirin.

Pre-eclampsia can cause premature birth and, in extreme cases, maternal and foetal death.

It causes the flow of blood through the placenta to be reduced, restricting the flow of oxygen and nutrients to the foetus which could restrict growth.

A family history of the condition, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure or kidney disease increases the probability of developing the condition.

Severe pre-eclampsia can develop in around 2% of pregnancies, with mild pre-eclampsia in up to 6% of women.

The risk of complications is considerably higher when the disease is severe and develops early on in the pregnancy.

The Pre-eclampsia Foundation has estimated that the disease causes 76,000 maternal and 500,000 infant deaths each year.

Pre-eclampsia is usually characterised by a sudden increase in blood pressure and protein in the urine, which can occur after the 20th week of pregnancy and often results in pre-term birth.

It can lead to convulsions, renal or liver failure, cardiac, pulmonary and other maternal health complications.

Pre-eclampsia, especially before 37 weeks, often contributes to health complications for the baby including growth restriction, developmental delays due to their prematurity, or even death.

The study, Aspirin versus Placebo in Pregnancies at High Risk for Preterm Pre-eclampsia, is published in the New England Journal of Medicine.