Boy, 11, dies after getting electrical burns at rail depot

An 11-year-old boy has died after sustaining "awful injuries" from serious electrical burns at a rail freight depot, police said.

The youngster was found with severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene in Northamptonshire.

Officers from British Transport Police said the death was being treated as unexplained.

Emergency services were called to the Daventry International Rail Freight Depot at around 5.20pm on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Gareth Davies appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

He said: "Our thoughts are with the family of this young boy during what must be an incredibly difficult time.

"I have specially trained officers supporting the family as they try to come to terms with this awful news.

"Our focus is now fixed on understanding exactly what happened and how this young boy came to receive these awful injuries.

"Therefore, I would be looking to hear from anyone who may have seen a young boy enter this depot at around 5pm.

"If you were in the area or have any information, no matter how small, please do get in touch as soon as possible.

"The family will be desperate for answers and we will be working tirelessly to get them answers they will be seeking."

Anyone with information can call police on 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 367 of June 27.

The freight depot, four miles south east of Rugby, was opened by the Princess Royal in November 1997.