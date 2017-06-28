Dementia strategy targets improvements in support for sufferers

A new three-year strategy for dementia has been published aimed at improving support for sufferers.

The 2017 to 2020 plan will build on progress made during the previous three years, including the provision of support following diagnosis, taking account of individual needs and circumstances.

It will also address the increasing proportion of older people developing dementia later in life, often alongside other chronic conditions.

Mental health minister Maureen Watt said: "Ten years on from making dementia a national priority, good progress has been made in how we diagnose, treat and care for those affected.

"Therefore, I am pleased to publish this third dementia strategy, which I am sure will continue to drive progress and build further on our achievements so far.

"I am determined that we do more to make dementia care person-centred, responsive to the needs and circumstances of individuals, delivering the support they need from the moment of diagnosis and throughout their lives.

"We will work in partnership with integration authorities, care providers, dementia charities and carers' organisations to deliver this strategy.

"Most importantly, close engagement with people with dementia, their families and carers will be at the heart of our approach."

Alzheimer Scotland welcomed the strategy but warned it required local areas to maintain and increase their investment in dementia care.

Chief executive Henry Simmons said: "We recognise the good work taking place in many areas and would call on all integration authorities to follow this, ensuring that delivery of this strategy is given priority and resources so the aspirations become the reality for people living with dementia."