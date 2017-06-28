Fatty acid breakdown molecules linked to better bowel cancer survival chances

Patients with a greater chance of bowel cancer survival have a higher concentration of molecules which break down fatty acids, according to a study.

Analysis by the University of Aberdeen found that molecules that break down omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are associated with a higher chance of survival from the condition.

Experts say it is the first time molecules associated with the breakdown of the acids have been linked to bowel cancer survival.

The study, published in the British Journal of Cancer, measured the proportion of enzymes responsible for omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in tumours and compared it to patients' survival rates.

Results showed a higher proportion of the polyunsaturated fats is associated with a reduced spread of the tumour and a greater chance of survival for an individual.

Study leader Professor Graeme Murray, of the University of Aberdeen, said: "There is big variation in how people survive cancer of the large bowel and how they respond to treatment, and we don't know what makes some people respond more favourably than others - this is what this research is trying to establish.

"The molecules or 'metabolites' that arise from the breakdown of omega-3 prevent tumour spread and we assume that with more of the enzyme that breaks down omega-3, there will be increased metabolites of omega-3, and this will limit tumour spread."

The study looked specifically at the enzymes responsible for breaking down omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids and their relationship with surviving bowel cancer.

The results suggested there was "a new pathway" for scientists researching bowel cancer survival.

Prof Murray added: "The less a tumour has spread, the better the outcome.

"The converse is true for omega-6 metabolising enzyme - such that a higher proportion of omega-6 metabolising enzyme compared to omega-3 could lead to a worse outcome for the patient.

"Prior to this study, we did not know that such a relationship existed between these enzymes and survival in bowel cancer.

"Our findings are important because it highlights a new pathway for understanding survival from bowel cancer."