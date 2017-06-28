Higher childhood IQ linked to longer life, study reveals

A higher IQ in childhood is linked to a longer life, research suggests.

A study found that having a high IQ lowered the risk of dying by age 79 from heart disease, stroke, cancers linked to smoking and respiratory diseases.

There was also a lower risk of dying from injuries, digestive diseases and dementia, the study found.

Publishing their findings in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), a team from the University of Edinburgh examined data for 33,536 men and 32,229 women born in Scotland in 1936.

Their intelligence was tested at age 11 and they were followed for 68 years until December 2015.

After taking account of several factors that could have influenced the results, such as age, sex and socio-economic status, the researchers found that higher childhood intelligence was associated with a lower risk of death until age 79.

For example, a higher test score was associated with a 28% reduced risk of death from respiratory disease, a 25% reduced risk of death from coronary heart disease, and a 24% lower risk of death from stroke.

The researchers said several mechanisms have been put forward as explanations, such as people with higher IQs being more likely to look after their health and being less likely to smoke.

They also tend to do more exercise and seek medical attention when ill.

Other evidence suggests genetics may play a role in the link between cognitive ability and longevity.

Professor Ian Deary of the University of Edinburgh, who led the research, said: "I'm being optimistic about these results.

"I'm hoping it means that if we can find out what smart people do and copy them, then we have a chance of a slightly longer and healthier life.

"We don't fully know yet why intelligence from childhood and longevity are related, and we are keeping an open mind.

"Lifestyles (eg not smoking), education, health literacy, less deprivation, and genetics might all play a part. We and other research teams are testing these ideas."